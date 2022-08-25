The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that it has now intensified inspection efforts carried out on private schools to ensure complete readiness for the new academic year (2022-2023).

Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, stated that the inspections have been focusing on the proper implementation of a corrective plan regarding the state of facilities in certain school buildings. The plan has been prepared by authorities in order to ensure a safe return for students and a successful start to the new school year.

He added that SPEA issued a set of strict guidelines on Monday, August 21, the starting day for school management and teaching staff, regarding the precautionary measures to be implemented for the upcoming academic year. The guidelines were then circulated to all private school administrations.

Al Hosani called on all schools to put into effect and adhere to these guidelines, with the aim of fostering a healthy environment for the educational community. He further hailed the efforts made by school administrators to support the educational process and appropriately implement the plans set by the SPEA.

According to him, the SPEA centres the priority of developing the private education sector in Sharjah around its programs and objectives. The strategic plan aims to make a qualitative shift in the entire system next year, in order to achieve the vision of the Emirates set for the next fifty years.

Al Hosani indicated that the SPEA will continue to follow up on private schools and provide the necessary support, hoping to enable these educational institutions to adhere to their responsibilities towards students and the educational community, by ensuring that they are recipients of an outstanding level of education.

The cooperation and response of private school management has had the greatest impact on the development of the private education system in the Emirate.

The schools have contributed immensely to keeping pace with the educational development that Sharjah has witnessed — all under the extensive care, support and attention of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

