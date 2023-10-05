RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan said that the three-semester system that was introduced in public education during the academic year of 1444 AH is under the ministry’s evaluation and study. The ministry has divided the academic year into three semesters instead of two semesters, with 13 weeks for each semester.



The minister said this while addressing a government press conference to highlight the major developments and achievements in the Kingdom’s educational sector. He said that more than 70,000 new educational buildings have been handed over all over the Kingdom.



Al-Benyan praised the addition of specific specializations that serve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the scholarship program. “There are more than 52,000 male and female scholarship students in international universities,” he said. He stressed that the ministry is keen on exerting all efforts that enhance the role of male and female teachers, in terms of professional development and specialized training courses.



Al-Benyan highlighted the ministry’s creation of a community fund for its employees in order to continue the complementary relationship between the ministry and its staffers. “Work is underway to develop and build new and specialized curricula that focus on skill and behavioral aspects and activate the expansion of technical and vocational training opportunities in the Kingdom. The ministry is also working to open the door to receiving applications throughout the year for students who wish to join the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program,” he said.



Al-Benyan praised the ministry’s advancement in a number of international indicators, saying that Saudi students scored a total of 141 awards during the year 1444 AH, in a number of international competitions. He stressed the ministry’s endeavor to enhance communication and integration between public education, university education, and technical education, and bridging between the educational sectors.



The minister said that a specialized unit has been established to develop an education strategy in the Chinese language, and female teachers will be sent abroad to learn it.

