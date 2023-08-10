SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a decree-law regarding structural and organisational changes to the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

Decree-Law No. (3) of 2023 regarding the reorganisation of the American University of Sharjah sets out several amendments to the university’s bylaws and its executive regulation, and is aimed at improving the university's organisational and operational structure, as it begins a new chapter, in line with the future strategic direction of the Emirate of Sharjah.

A large part of these changes includes the restructuring the Board of Trustees, which, under the decree-law, will see a growth in the number of members.

New board members include Dr. Daniele C. Struppa, President of Chapman University, USA, Dr. Chaouki Tanios Abdalla, Executive Vice President for Research at Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, Abhijit Choudhury, Founder and CEO of Athena Advisory Limited, UAE, Ahmad Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eideh, CEO, Invest Bank, UAE, and Mohammed Issa Alhuraimel Al Shamsi, Executive Director, Head of UK Investment Programme at Mubadala, UAE.

These new members join Dr. Gong Quihang, President of Peking University, China, Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, UAE, Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, UAE permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mohamed Ali Al Abbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, UAE, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, former President of the Federal National Council, UAE, Bedour Saeed Al Raqbani, Director and Founder of Kalimati Communication and Rehabilitation Centre, UAE, Abdulfatah Mansoor Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) UAE, and Dr. Susan Mumm, AUS Chancellor (Ex-officio), UAE.

The new Board of Trustees will begin its three-year term in October of this year and will be led by the President of AUS, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

Commenting on these important amendments, the AUS President said, “The American University of Sharjah has been built on the key principles and values of equality, justice, fellowship, tolerance, happiness, and sustainable development.

She added that the decree-law, and the stipulated changes, will allow the board to better serve the vision of the University’s founder H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and help bring even greater value to students, the Emirate of Sharjah, the UAE and society as a whole.