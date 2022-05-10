Riyadh - Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh met today, on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE 2022), with UNESCO Assistant Director General for Education Stefania Giannini.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to continue the joint work between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO, in addition to the international preparations for Transforming Education Summit to be held in September 2022 in New York.

They also discussed the ICEE 2022, and its international role in enhancing communication and exchanging expertise in accordance with the best international practices.