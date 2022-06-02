Riyadh: The Saudi Space Commission will launch the "Madar" program, which offers several tracks and training courses aimed at raising the level of knowledge in the space sector and its sciences as the program will accommodate 1,000 male and female trainees from various scientific specialties by providing theoretical and practical courses in the space sector.

The program includes three main tracks, the "specialized space orbit" track, which consists of two sub-tracks, the "satellite" track and the "public space" track, and they will be presented over five weeks each, in addition to the "knowledge orbit" track for short training courses, which it lasts for five days for each course, and the "Alpha Orbit" track for training of trainers, and its duration is up to two weeks, while the program targets new graduates, and those interested in the space sector and its workers.

It is worth mentioning that this initiative comes in light of the Saudi Space Commission's interest in developing human cadres, developing national capabilities and skills in the space sector, qualifying those interested in the field with sufficient experience and knowledge, and empowering its workers to help advance the space sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.