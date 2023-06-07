THUWAL — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), represented by the KAUST Academy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday with “Jarir for Investment”, represented by the sons of Abdulrahman Al-Agil and businessman Ahmed Al-Agil, to support one of the training programs offered by the KAUST Academy during the 2023-2024 period.



The training program offered by the KAUST Academy aims to create new educational pathways for talented students from Saudi universities to enable them to improve and hone their skills in modern technology and advanced mathematics.



University President Dr. Tony Chan affirmed that the KAUST Academy plays an influential role in KAUST's mission by enabling promising generations in the Kingdom with advanced educational tools that enhance their capabilities in crucial areas for the advancement of the Kingdom's children.



The university president also extended thanks and appreciation to the sons of Abdulrahman Al-Agil and businessman Ahmed Al-Agil for the transformative effect this support will have on individuals and the community, encouraging the continued sponsorship of this partnership in the coming years.



For his part, businessman Mohamed Al-Agil, chairman of Board of Directors of Jarir for Investment, expressed his pleasure at being part of this agreement, which will impact beneficiaries through the courses they will receive around the Kingdom.



He expressed his admiration for the mechanism by which the KAUST Academy is run, likening it to entrepreneurship centers in the private sector that achieve their returns based on quality and accomplishment, which is a matter of pride.



It is worth mentioning that the training courses will be held free of charge in several regions of the Kingdom, and registration for upcoming courses will be announced at a later time this summer.

