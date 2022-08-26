RIYADH — A recent study revealed that 40 percent of private schools in Saudi Arabia are charging fees ranging between SR10000 and SR20000 for a year.



According to the study, 94 percent of private schools in the Kingdom charge fees above SR10000 while schools that are charging fees less than SR10,000 account for only six percent, Al-Watan newspaper reported.



The study titled “Studying the Current Status of the Private and International Education Sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” was prepared by the National Committee for Private Education and Training at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, in cooperation with one of the expert houses.



It was revealed in the study that 63 percent of private schools adopt the Saudi curriculum, while 33 percent of schools adopt the American curriculum where as 17 percent follow the British curriculum.



Fee structures of private schools are the following:



Below SR10,000 – six percent;

SR10000 and 20000- 40percent;

SR20000 -SR30000 -27 percent;

SR30000 - 40000 -11percent;

SR40000 - SR50000 –seven percent;



SR50000 - SR75000 –seven percent;

and over SR75000 –four percent.

