SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has launched the third cohort of its cyber reskilling programme in Bahrain in partnership with the kingdom's Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

The programme aims to identify, educate and rapidly reskill individuals in just eight weeks with comprehensive foundational training from the world’s leading industry experts.

Participants will undertake three SANS courses and achieve two GIAC certifications – the industry-renowned GSEC and GCIH, said a statement from SANS Institute.

The last date for registration has been set at June 19, it noted.

On completion, successful graduates will be well suited for a range of entry-level cybersecurity roles, mainly in security analyst teams, junior penetration testing, forensics, management and policy and junior incident response, stated the institute.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said: "We are looking forward to the third iteration of the Cyber Reskilling Program following the engagement in and success of the first two cohorts."

"This programme truly bolsters students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the cybersecurity field, ensuring graduates are highly prepared and ready to make an impact," he added.

