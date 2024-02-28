Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK Ceramics, today inaugurated the ‘QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East’, which is hosted by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

The three-day event addresses issues related to the theme “Cultures of Innovation: Elevating quality education for a thriving Middle East”.

The summit was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and a number of officials, academics, and university presidents and directors from the Middle East and the world.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah, under the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attaches great importance to raising the quality of higher education. This is in order to prepare qualified and knowledgeable cadres who can positively contribute to leading the development and prosperity of the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah, and the region. This stems from His Highness’s belief that education is the greatest means of empowering young people in different countries of the world to build their countries, develop their societies, and create a better future for all humanity.

Sheikh Saqr bin Saud welcomed the participants in the summit, including officials, experts, and academics from different countries of the world. He wished them success in coming up with results and recommendations that will contribute to raising the quality of higher education in the Middle East. He also praised the role of higher education institutions in supporting sustainable development efforts, and the importance of partnerships and communication between different universities in the Middle East and the world in order to anticipate the future of higher education.

The summit, which is being held in cooperation with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), global higher education analyst and compiler of the QS World University Rankings, discusses the importance of promoting a culture of innovation within higher education institutions in the Middle East in a sustainable manner, in light of the development of modern technologies, digital skills, and the emergence of non-traditional educational programmes. It also includes dialogues on innovative research and the importance of using it to enrich the educational experience and support graduates in the labour market.