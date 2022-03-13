The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, disclosed that it has formed a team for developing vocational colleges.

In addition to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the team comprises the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy.

The team is tasked with revising all that concerns vocational colleges and devising a clear working plan for developing vocational colleges.

This was stated by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation during a visit to Salalah Vocational College.

The minister stressed the importance of diversifying the disciplines offered by the college in line with the specificity of the region, the industry trends and the labour market. Some new specialisations were identified during the meeting, and the feasibility of introducing them will be studied by the college and the vocational education and training sector at the ministry in cooperation with the team entrusted with developing vocational colleges. The minister highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between school, university and industry, and linking the student to the labour market. She spoke about the ministry’s strategic plan especially in relation to the education and vocational training sector which aims to realise Oman Vision 2040.

