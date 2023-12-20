Nahdet Misr has joined Innovvette for Education as a new strategic shareholder, according to a press release.

Thus, ownership of Innovvette’s shares will be distributed in equal stakes between CIRA Education, Nahdet Misr, and the founding partner.

Nahdet Misr will not only provide Innovvette with more funds to expand its network of preschools throughout Egypt but also will combine Innovvette's preschool education experience with CIRA's well-known track record of running educational institutions and Nahdet Misr's experience in providing digitalized and innovative educational solutions and training programs.

The move will also help expand the reach of early education for kids throughout Egypt and the Arab world.

The three new major pillars that the new shareholder structure will broaden Innovvette's area of expertise.

The company's primary focus will be on developing curricula, teacher tools, and classroom supplies for kids up to five years old.

Training courses and programs for preschool teachers, classroom managers, and educational leaders will be provided by Innovvette.

Also, third-party preschool operators with the necessary resources and know-how to create an inclusive preschool environment that serves kids who have special needs will be a key focus.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).