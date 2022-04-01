Muscat – The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Thursday univled details of the plan to set up 76 new schools in different parts of Oman.

Majid bin Said al Bahri, Under-Secretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Education, said, “We thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his directives issued at Bait Bahjat Al Andhar in Sohar last week to set up 76 schools in different parts of Oman.”

“The new schools will lower students’ density in classrooms and reduce the number of evening classes as well. Of the 76 schools, 19 in will be set up in Muscat, 17 in North Batinah, 11 in South Batinah, 5 schools in Dakhiliyah, 9 in South Sharqiyah, 1 school in North Sharqiyah, 2 in Buraimi, 1 in Dhahirah, 9 in Dhofar and 2 in Musandam,” he added.

Sulaiman bin Zahir al Ruwaishdi, Director-General of Planning and Strategic Development at MoE, said, “The new schools will accommodate about 80,000 male and female students, and they will be built in light of the indicators of the current reality of the number of students in each governorate and the number of evening schools in it, as well as the expected increase in the number of students until the end of the tenth five-year plan in each govern orate.”

