Leams Education, a futuristic education management company operating schools in UAE, said it has launched a game-changing initiative introducing coding and robotics in classroom and laboratories, to make the students future-ready and help them acquire skills needed to excel in the new era dominated by the 4th Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or IR4.0).

Coding and Robotics will create a new class of highly-employable students who will be in an advantageous position to pick up top jobs once they graduate. Many of them will also become job creators by launching technology start-ups.

As per the new initiative, the students are given early lessons and pratical training on Coding, Robotics, Designing, Machine Learning and 3-D Printing that will help them to be ready for the Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Digital Disruption that are part of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Leams Education, which operates Apple International School, Oxford School, The Indian Academy and Apple International Community School, has already conducted the test run of the pilot project for the last few months.

Today, its management announces the full-scale launch of the programme across all its institutions from the new academic session starting in August/September this year.

On the new courses, Group CEO Nabil Lahir said: "As a future-focused education management group, we want to make our students future-ready so that they do not have to struggle in life later on by acquiring new skills that are essential for the 4th Industrial Revolution that is changing the global economy into a digital economy and be the master of their own destiny,"

The announce comes at a time when the global robotics market records a 17.45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from $27.73 billion in 2020 to $74.1 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The usage of robots is still at its early stage in the UAE, which is expected to pick up in the coming years.

A recent report by Oxford Business Group says, automation will see many jobs in the labour market come under pressure.

Based on a study of five GCC economies – Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE – global management consultancy firm McKinsey estimates that 42.6% of work in the GCC will be automated by 2030, somewhat ahead of the estimated global average of 32%.

Workers with a high-school-level education or below are most at risk of losing their jobs to 4IR technologies, and some 57% of those workers are expected to have their jobs replaced by automation by 2030, compared to just 22% of those who hold bachelor or graduate degrees.

Employees in the services, administration, construction and manufacturing sectors are most at risk, stated the study.

Lahir said the world was fast moving towards digitalisation and if we do not change, we will become obsolete in the new world order that is emerging through disruption.

"Most jobs are shifting to the digital space and those failing to change with times, are losing out. So, if we do not prepare the students with technology, coding and robotics, they will fall behind and that’s dangerous for their future," he stated.

The initiative is in line with the UAE Government’s Centennial Vision 2071 to make the country future-ready as well as future-proof so that its next generation can lead the world through technology and innovation.

According to the global auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Artificial Intelligence will add over $277.1 billion to the GDP of GCC countries in 2030.

In absolute terms, Saudi Arabia will accrue the largest gains from AI, adding approximately $135.2 billion to its economy in 2030. In relative terms the UAE will see the biggest impact, with AI contributing 13.6% – or $96 billion – to GDP in 2030, stated Lahir, citing data.

Early coding, or precoding, offers children experiences that integrate communication, thinking, and problem solving. Children can be immersed in versatile activities that align with multiple areas, like math, problem solving, communication, and literacy, he added.

