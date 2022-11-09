Jeddah - King Abdulaziz University has achieved the fifth rank globally on the index of universities committed to climate action according to the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022, according to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and enhancing positive impact.

Director of Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Research at the King Abdulaziz University Dr. Mazen Al- Assiri stressed that this achievement highlights the university’s interest in the fields of climate research, climate change, studying the impact evaluation locally and globally, and developing a distinguished climate model that accords with the Saudi Vision 2030.

He noted that the center establishes a climate database at the level of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through using climate forecast at the short and long terms with assessing projections of climate change models and their impacts on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through simulating future climate to understand climate change in a clearer way and assess possible impacts on several elements, such as rainfall and temperatures at the local and regional levels.