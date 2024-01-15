Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the UAE Cyber Security Council today announced the inauguration of the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy that offers complete certification and training programmes in English and Arabic, trains and certifies individuals, students, companies, and organisations on security issues through technological, regulatory, and methodological processes.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, Dr. Ernesto Damiani, Director, Khalifa University Centre for Cyber Physical Systems (C2PS), and Acting Dean, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, faculty members and researchers. Representatives from Leonardo, the Italy-headquartered aerospace, defence and security multinational, and a partner for the Academy, were also present.

Al Shimmari said, “Khalifa University is delighted to join the UAE Cyber Security Council for the inauguration of the Cybersecurity Academy, the first of its kind in the region. The Academy will offer courses in both Arabic and English, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. With dedicated expertise from Khalifa University research staff, we believe the Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy will play an emphatic role in empowering individuals and organisations to secure the digital world, through knowledge, training, and innovation.”

Dr. Al Kuwaiti underlined that the inauguration of Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy is in line with the UAE Cybersecurity Council’s efforts to enhance cybersecurity in the UAE and build qualified human capital in this vital field.

He said that “the inauguration of the Academy is a major step in empowering individuals and institutions with the necessary knowledge and skills to protect our digital infrastructure.”

He stressed that protecting the digital realm has become extremely important, not only for protecting individuals’ privacy but also for maintaining the community members’ trust in the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti explained that through the Academy’s comprehensive certification and training programmes, together with partners at Khalifa University, we provide individuals and institutions with the necessary tools to ward off the challenges of the ever-evolving cyber threats. He indicated that knowledge transfer, training, and innovation are the only means to ensure a more secure digital future for the UAE.

The ceremony also honoured the winners of the Capture the Flag (CTF) Battle, a cybersecurity challenge that simulates real-world scenarios offering participants an opportunity to showcase their cybersecurity expertise in a collaborative and challenging environment.

The Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy is powered by the same proprietary platforms offered by Leonardo in Italy and worldwide, such as the Cyber Range. Designed with the principles of gamification, the Cyber Range leverages virtualisation and interoperability to provide high-fidelity simulations of immersive operational scenarios.

The academy offers special training initiatives to meet the needs of organisations within the UAE. These programmes are designed to guide individuals, industry, and government sector policymakers in responding to and taking preventive measures to stop cybercrimes even before they can happen.

The Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy will further enhance Khalifa University’s prime research and academic programmes, which already offer highly specialised degrees that can take students all the way to top-rated doctorate degree holders, leveraging the KU Cybersecurity Academy’s expertise in securing digital ecosystems and building resilience for globally critical assets.