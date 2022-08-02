JEDDAH — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Distinctive Initiative Organization (DIO) have signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish a partnership that will serve the strategic interests of Saudi Arabia through advancing education and talent.



The agreement emerged as a result of the collaborative efforts of KAUST Strategic National Advancement and DIO to support the national priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The parties plan to work together on improving teaching practices and educational activities to develop sustainable and highly educated local talent.



During her welcoming remarks, Dr. Najah Ashry, the Senior Associate to the President & VP of Strategic National Advancement said, “The Distinctive Initiative Organization shares our transformational mission of investing in people and talent. The DIO fosters positive change and creates motivational environments while stimulating creativity and innovation by creating high-quality community initiatives. We are confident that our collaboration will influence and impact educators and students for decades to come.”



Osama Abdullah Al-Khereiji, Vice-Chairman of the Board Directors, said “I would like to express that we are very excited and happy to see KAUST joining hands with us and our Partners and Supporters to show our gratitude to our Teachers and helping them to become a better teachers and leaders in their field, which will reflect on our youth and future generation and society.”



Under this agreement, the Parties have a common desire to establish a relationship aimed at serving their strategic interests through training and educational programs, talent development, and capacity building in alignment with the directions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

