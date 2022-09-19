Cairo - The Egyptian Modern Education Systems said it is currently preparing an economic feasibility study (EFS) to establish a private university in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

The statement was made in line with the recent news reporting that the company will be setting up a private university in one of Egypt’s new cities, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

Following completion of the EFS study, the company will present it to its board of directors as a prelude to making a decision to increase the company’s capital to finance its expansion. The final cost of the university establishment will be announced meanwhile.

