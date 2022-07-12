Cairo - Egypt will invest EGP 9.5 billion in establishing and developing 28 national universities as part of its new budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, according to the Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, announced.

Maait said that the country will allocate EGP 6.5 billion to launch 24 new national universities and EGP 442 million to complete the establishment of technological universities, according to a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, EGP 3 billion will be invested in developing four national universities, comprising Galala University, King Salman International University (KSIU), New Mansoura University, and El Alamein International University.

The budget's total allocations for the university and pre-university education sector and scientific research amounted to EGP 476.3 billion and EGP 79.3 billion, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).