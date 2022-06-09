Egypt Education Platform (EEP), owned by EFG Hermes, aims to close at least two investment rounds in 2022.

Sources told Daily news Egypt that the platform explores potential growth opportunities in the market through future acquisitions or development of new schools.

They added the EEP has a diversified portfolio of education assets comprising 10 schools spreading across Cairo and Alexandra, with a combined capacity approaching c.20k students.

Final preparations for the start of the upcoming academic year 2022/2023 are currently being completed in two schools: Gems International School of Cairo (GISC) and Hayah West, which are scheduled to start operation next September, with a combined capacity of 3,500 students.

They added that the Rx Healthcare platform, also owned by EFG Hermes, has progressed on a number of promising acquisition opportunities in the B2B & B2C pharma segments. It is currently at advanced stages of negotiation and execution, with potential aggregate deal values exceeding EGP 1bn, supporting EFG Hermes’s healthcare platform strategy of expanding its investments in the pharmaceuticals sector.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).