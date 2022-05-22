Deputising for Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Wajih Owais on Saturday attended a ceremony organised for Arab ambassadors and cultural attaches residing in the Kingdom and Arab students studying in Jordan.

The event, titled "You are Jordan's ambassadors ", was organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, in cooperation with the ministries of tourism and youth, as well as the Jordan Tourism Board, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Addressing the gathering, Owais said that the ministry considers the alumni of Jordanian higher education institutions, with the knowledge and memories they have gained while studying in the Kingdom, as the Kingdom's ambassadors for their countries.

As the celebrations commemorating the 76th Independence Day of Jordan are approaching, the ministry reiterates its keenness on maintaining the "distinguished" reputation of the Kingdom's higher education sector, Owais said, highlighting the ministry's efforts to ease all obstacles facing Arab students in Jordan.

He also highlighted that the ministry is going to make this meeting regular, adding that, in cooperation with its partners, the ministry is organising a football league at the University of Jordan's courts for the teams of the Arab communities, in addition to other activities that could serve the students to be announced.

A total of 38,000 non-Jordanian students, from 106 countries, are studying in Jordan, according to the ministry's figures for the 2021/2022 academic year.

