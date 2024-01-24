Cairo – Egypt-based educational technology (edtech) startup Edura has secured an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Smart Zone Startups Studio and angel investors, according to a press release.

This funding will evolve Edura's capabilities, widen its operations, reinforce the development team, and boost research and innovation in the edtech field.

In line with its growth plans, the company will also use the financing to invest in expanding its customer base and developing strategic partnerships to achieve sustainable success.

The educational platform offers enhanced services, including interactive educational sessions, online assessments, and recorded student evaluations during the study period.

Edura seeks to protect the content provided by teachers and offer a comprehensive and high-quality learning experience for students.

Osama Abdelwahed, Co-Founder and CEO of Edura, stated: "With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the education sector witnessed a significant transformation and a pressing need for educational platforms that combine traditional and modern methods.”

“Edura comes to meet those needs and overcome the challenges of online learning by providing an interactive environment that connects students and teachers, ensuring a professional and high-quality educational experience," Abdelwahed indicated.

Founded in 2021, Edura delivered more than 7,000 educational lectures in 2023, facilitated by over 2,400 registered teachers on the platform.

Meanwhile, it serves above 190,000 students across all educational levels, with a total of 10,000 events, exams, and other activities.

