BEEAH Education, a subsidiary of the renowned BEEAH Group, a leading sustainability pioneer in the region, has announced the launch of an exclusive competition, in partnership with the College of Business Administration at Ajman University. The competition, to be helmed by BEEAH Education’s Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability, Middle East (IEMS), will focus on the theme “Sustainability for Entrepreneurship and Innovation”.

In line with the UAE’s observance of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability”, and in anticipation of COP28, which will be held in the country later this year, the competition is aimed at inspiring sustainability awareness in students and motivating them to address critical global challenges through innovation and insightful entrepreneurial solutions.

Sharing the purpose of the event, Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, said, “At BEEAH Education, we believe future generations are key to fulfilling our vision for a sustainable future. As the UAE prepares for the historic COP28, it will be up to our youth to lead from the frontlines and create actionable change to meet the targets we set for climate mitigation and sustainable development. Through our partnership with Ajman University, we aim to create an inspiring and transformative experience for students by delving into the issues of today and giving them hands-on experience in addressing them. By invoking their passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, we hope to empower them in becoming the decision-makers and change agents for a future focused on net-zero economies and sustainable cities.”

The competition will be open to students from all colleges within Ajman University, including freshmen, senior-year graduate and post-graduate degree programme students. The registered students will be divided into groups. Over a period of 4 days, the groups will learn more about current sustainability issues, brainstorm ideas, and attempt to generate innovative solutions to these issues. During this time, they will also attend interactive workshops on “Sustainability & Circular Economy” and “Entrepreneurship & Innovation”; and undertake a visit to the BEEAH Group’s state-of-the-art Waste Management Complex to gain insights on the practical side of sustainability and the role of a circular economy in building a net-zero future.

Dr Akinola Fadahunsi, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Ajman University, said, “As one of the top-ranked universities in the Arab world, we take pride in educating our students on a holistic level, providing them with the skills and opportunities to become the leaders of tomorrow. Sustainable development is one of the crucial topics of today, and with COP28, the UAE has taken centre stage in the global campaign for climate change and decarbonisation. By partnering with BEEAH Education, we hope to inspire our students in harnessing their intellectual and entrepreneurial potential in supporting the UAE’s ambitions on this front and set an example for the student community in the region and across the world.”

During the finale, students will have the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, including experts from the BEEAH Group and the management from Ajman University. The top three winning ideas will be selected and presented with cash prizes totalling AED10,000 during the awards ceremony, which will take place at the BEEAH Headquarters on 28th October. Registration for the competition is open from 19th to 29th September 2023.