ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the twentieth edition of the world’s most-consulted university rankings.

Reinforcing its position as a leading academic institution, ADU ranks in 580th place globally and seventh in the UAE according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released by the global higher education rankings agency QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The University has risen by more than 100 spots compared to the previous year, reaching the highest-tier rank since 2014.

According to the latest ranking, ADU witnessed a remarkable improvement in scores in multiple categories, including the Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Students categories. Once again, ADU maintains its global ranking among the top 5 universities in the International Faculty category.

In reflection of its growing contribution to research globally, ADU achieved a historic 57% improvement in citations per faculty and a 75% increase in citation count for this cycle.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “We are honoured to once again be recognised by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2024. This acknowledgement is a testament to ADU’s ongoing efforts to enhance its offering for students, researchers, and faculty members. We are proud to receive this recognition as we continue to deliver world-class education in line with international standards and best practices.

"At ADU, we are committed to providing cutting-edge and internationally accredited academic programs to students while equipping them with the required skills and resources to excel in their future careers.”

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the ranking and to reflect the growth in data availability and changing priorities of students and society at large over the past two decades, QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network, and adjusting the weighting of some existing indicators, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.