Dubai Investments has teamed up with TotalEnergies to install photovoltaic (PV) rooftop systems on its Emirates Glass and Lumiglass Industries facilities in the UAE, promoting the use of solar energy.

The implementation of solar panels on the two glass manufacturing facilities will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1,200 tonnes annually, equivalent to planting approximately 30,000 trees.

Constructed with approximately 3,000 PV panels, the 1.20 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop system is expected to produce over 1,900 (MWh) annually. The electricity generated by the solar roof top will cover around 19% of Emirates Glass facilities energy needs.

“Keeping up with the sustainability initiatives of our Group Company Dubai Investments, the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates Glass and Lumiglass facilities have played an active part in the company’s clean, green and sustainable initiatives.

“The Emirates Glass facility has continued to install LED lightings at the factory and office premises and have successfully achieved 100% light replacement at office areas and 70% at the factory. The rooftop solar panel installation at both Emirates Glass and Lumiglass facilities is an extension of the sustainable initiatives and is aimed at reducing the reliance on grid-energy as well energy costs. These solar panels are expected to generate around 2,800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of green energy per year from these two locations,” said Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President, Emirates Glass LLC and Lumiglass Industries.

“TotalEnergies in the Middle East is actively contributing to the development of solar energy in the United Arab Emirates partially through creating long-term impactful partnerships like the one we have with Dubai Investments,” said Hamady Sy, Managing Director TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa.

“These projects for Emirates Glass and Lumiglass Industries represent the dedication that Dubai Investments has to make sustainable actions and we are proud to partner with these companies to support them with this initiative.”

Earlier this year, another solar PV rooftop was finalised with TotalEnergies for Lumiglass Industries. The 0.55 MWp solar rooftop system is made up of more than 1,400 PV panels, covering a surface equivalent to approximately 11 tennis courts.

The solar system is expected to produce over 800 MWh per year and will cover about 18% of the facility’s energy needs. These projects and partnerships are part of Dubai Investments commitment to adopting modern technology and innovative concepts as part of the company’s efforts to achieve business excellence and sustainable growth.-- TradeArabia News Service

