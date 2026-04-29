Iran's currency ​dropped ⁠to a record ‌low of 1,810,000 rials ​to the U.S. dollar ​on Wednesday, the Iranian ​Student News Agency (ISNA) said, marking ⁠a fall of about 15% over the past ​two ‌days.

The drop ⁠follows ⁠weeks of calm in Iran's ​free ‌currency market and ⁠appears to have been driven by increased demand for foreign currencies, including the euro and the ‌Emirati dirham.

Iranian currency tracking websites ⁠showed varying ​rates of between 1,760,000 and 1,810,000 ​rials ‌to the U.S. ⁠dollar.

(Reporting ​by Dubai Newsroom)