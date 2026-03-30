JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's risk-sensitive rand was steady on ​Friday as ⁠investors followed Middle East developments after U.S. President Donald ‌Trump's decision to postpone attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure.

At 1447 ​GMT, the rand traded at 17.12 against the dollar , little changed ​from its ​previous close of 17.1150.

ETM Analytics said the currency is expected to remain on the defensive ⁠as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran weighs on risk sentiment.

Trump said on Thursday he would postpone attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at Tehran's request ​and that ‌talks with Tehran ⁠were going "very ⁠well".

However, reports that the U.S. president was considering sending more troops ​added to concern about the ‌war escalating into a ground conflict, with ⁠no certainty that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened to shipping soon.

"The South African Reserve Bank will have a lot to consider in the coming months and will need to constantly walk a fine line between containing inflation expectations and not disrupting the country's Gross Domestic Product growth dynamic," said ETM Analytics.

The ‌central bank kept its policy rate at 6.75% ⁠on Thursday, saying caution was needed.

On ​the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was last down 1.2%.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond also weakened, with ​the ‌yield rising 19.5 basis points to 9.185%.