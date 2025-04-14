Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 40 billion through two offerings on Sunday, 13 April.

With a maturity period of 91 days until 15 July 2025, the first tranche was valued at EGP 30 billion, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 10 billion and will mature in 273 days on 13 January 2026.

On 10 April, the CBE issued T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 75 billion through two tranches.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher