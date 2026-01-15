HAMBURG - Jordan's ‍state ‍grains buyer has issued an ​international tender to purchase up to ⁠120,000 metric tons of animal feed ⁠barley, European traders ‌said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price ⁠offers in the tender is January 21.

A new announcement had been expected by traders ⁠after Jordan purchased 60,000 ​tons in its previous tender for 120,000 ‍tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in ​the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000-ton consignments in differing shipment combinations.

Possible combinations are for March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30 periods. Jordan has ⁠also issued a ‌separate tender for 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing ‌on January ⁠20.

