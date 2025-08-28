HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is September 3.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between October 1-15, October 16-31, November 1-15 and November 16-30. These are the same shipment periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on September 2.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)