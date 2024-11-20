HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 26.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2025 for Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14, Feb. 15-28 and March 1-15.

These are the same shipment periods sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley which closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)