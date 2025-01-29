HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price offers is Feb. 4.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 50,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons.

Possible shipment combinations are April 16-30, May 1-15, May 16-31 and June 1-15, the same as in Tuesday's tender.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday.

