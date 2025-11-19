HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is November 25.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton-consignments in 2026 between January 1-15 and January 16-31.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley which also closes on Wednesday.

