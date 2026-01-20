Gold and silver traded near record highs on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland soured ‍global sentiment and ‍sparked a rush into safe-haven assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $4,671.54 per ​ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39 in the previous session.

* U.S. ⁠gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.8% to $4,676.80 per ounce.

* Spot silver fell 1.2% to $93.53 an ⁠ounce, after hitting ‌a record high of $94.72 earlier in the session.

* Trump has intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, prompting ⁠the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures.

* The dollar retreated to its lowest level in a week after threats from the White House towards the European Union over the future of Greenland triggered a broad selloff ⁠across U.S. stocks and government bonds.

* ​Investors flocked to safe havens like gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, seeking refuge from trade ‍war risks. They fear a return to the volatility of 2025's trade war, which only eased when the sides ​reached tariff deals in the middle of the year.

* The International Monetary Fund again edged its 2026 global growth forecast higher on Monday as businesses and economies adapt to U.S. tariffs.

* China's economy grew 5.0% last year, meeting the government's target by seizing a record share of global demand for goods to offset weak domestic consumption, a strategy that blunted the impact of U.S. tariffs but is increasingly hard to sustain.

* China left benchmark loan prime rates unchanged on Tuesday for the eighth consecutive month in January, matching market expectations.

* The ⁠most consequential test of the Federal Reserve's independence in ‌more than a century of existence comes before the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.01% to ‌1,085.67 metric tons ⁠on Friday.

* In other precious metals, spot platinum fell 0.6% to $2,359.45 per ounce, while palladium dropped ⁠1.3% to $1,817.44. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)