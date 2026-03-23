Gold ‌slid more than 8% on Monday to hit its lowest level in four months, after logging its biggest weekly loss in ​about 43 years last week, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and raised expectations of higher global interest ​rates.

Spot gold ​declined 6.3% to $4,203.21 per ounce by 0757 GMT, extending losses into a ninth straight session. It had shed more than 8% to $4,097.99 earlier in the session to its lowest level since November ⁠24.

The metal dropped more than 10% last week, its steepest weekly loss since February 1983, and has also retreated about 25% from its record peak of $5,594.82 an ounce reached on January 29.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery dropped 8.1% to $4,205.10,

"With the Iranian conflict into its fourth week, and oil prices hanging around the $100 level, ​expectations have pivoted from rate ‌cuts to potential ⁠rate hikes, which ⁠have tarnished gold's appeal from a yield point of view," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

Iran said on ​Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours ‌in retaliation if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through with his ⁠threat to hit Iran's electricity grid.

Asian shares fell, and oil prices stayed above $110 a barrel.

"Gold's high liquidity appears to be hurting it during this risk-off period. Downturns in stock markets are leading to gold portions being closed to cover margin calls on other assets," Waterer said.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has kept crude elevated, stoking inflation fears by pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. While rising inflation typically boosts gold's appeal as a hedge, high rates curb demand for the non-yielding asset.

"A reinforced shift from safe-haven allocation towards macro-driven positioning could skew risks further to the downside, as a firmer U.S. dollar and the receding ‌probability of the Fed easing dominate the narrative," said BMI, a unit of Fitch ⁠Solutions.

Market pricing for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year has ​shot up, with rate futures showing the U.S. central bank is more likely to raise interest rates than cut them by the end of 2026, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Other precious metals also declined sharply, with spot silver ​declining 6.1% to $63.66 ‌per ounce and platinum slipping6.4% to $1,799.25. Both metals earlier hit their lowest levels since ⁠mid-December.

Palladium shed 3.6% to $1,352.75.

(Reporting by Noel John ​and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sumana Nandy and Rashmi Aich)