Gold ‌prices climbed to a near three-week high on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after U.S. President Donald Trump ​agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation.

Spot gold was up ​2.3% at $4,812.49 ​per ounce, as of 0215 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion rose more than 3% to its highest level since March 19.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 3.4% ⁠to $4,841.60.

Trump said Washington had agreed to a two-week pause in attacks and had received a 10-point proposal from Iran what he described as a workable basis for negotiations.

His comments followed earlier warnings that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk U.S. retaliation.

"This is a knee-jerk ​relief rally and ‌it remains to ⁠be seen if Iran ⁠complies. For gold, the 200 day-moving-average at $4,930 and then $5,000 will be key hurdles. Similarly, $80-$81 is a important level ​for silver," independent metals trader Tai Wong said.

Pakistan, which has been mediating ‌between Washington and Tehran, requested the two-week extension to give ⁠diplomacy time to proceed.

Iran's Supreme Security Council said negotiations with the United States would begin on April 10 in Islamabad, after it submitted its proposal via Pakistan, although it added that the talks did not signal an end to the war.

Rising energy prices could fuel inflation and complicate central banks' decision on interest rates. While gold is often seen as an inflation hedge and a safe-haven asset during uncertain times, its appeal tends to weaken in a high-interest-rate environment as it offers no yield.

According to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, a ‌prolonged disruption to global oil trade could push U.S. inflation above 4% ⁠by year-end, with steeper increases possible in the short term.

Gold, ​which started the year on a strong note, has fallen more than 8% since the Iran war erupted on February 28.

Markets are now awaiting minutes, due later in the day, from the Fed's meeting ​in March.

Among ‌other metals, spot silver rose 4.9% to $76.48 per ounce, platinum gained 3.2% ⁠to $2,020.57 and palladium added 4.1% at $1,529.35.

(Reporting by ​Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo, Sumana Nandy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)