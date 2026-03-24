Egypt’s wheat production is expected to increase by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 9.8 million tons in the 2026/2027 season, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA attributed the projected growth to an expansion of cultivated areas to approximately 3.6 million feddans and higher procurement prices to encourage farmers.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Cabinet's media center said that the government is exerting efforts to boost crop productivity by cultivating high-yield seed varieties, improving agricultural extension services, and distributing certified seeds.

The government is also establishing demonstration fields and deploying raised-bed farming systems to provide fertilizers and mechanical support. This is in addition to developing silos and storage facilities.

Thanks to these measures, wheat imports are expected to decrease to 12.5 million tons, highlighting the success of the state’s strategy to increase domestic production.

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