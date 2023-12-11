Dubai, UAE: UAE-based legaltech startup Clara, today announced its acquisition of BOTH Corporate Services Limited (BCS), a prominent provider of corporate services in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This deal is a significant milestone for Clara as it initiates an acquisition strategy to rapidly expand its customer base and extend its innovative services to a wider audience.



Commenting on the acquisition, Kathryn Burke, Head of Formations at Clara noted that "As we navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Clara. It represents our dedication to strategic growth, unlocking new possibilities, and reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

The acquisition will enable BCS’ customers to manage their ADGM companies digitally through Clara's state-of-the-art platform, including the management of their equity through Clara’s digital cap table solution.

As part of the deal, Anna Heystek, Co-Founder & CEO of BCS will be joining Clara in a senior business development role. "I am thrilled to be joining Clara and introducing our clients to their game-changing platform. Clara's exceptional reputation as a leading incorporator of ADGM entities is well-deserved, and the team's vision for future growth is truly inspiring. The opportunity to contribute to such a forward-thinking company excites me immensely,"

With this acquisition, Clara further cements its status as the premier provider of digital-first company formation and management solutions in ADGM and beyond.

About Clara Technologies

Clara Technologies is a leading provider of digital-first company formation and management solutions in ADGM and other popular jurisdictions. Clara's mission is to empower businesses to thrive by providing them with the tools and support they need to form and manage their companies efficiently and effectively.

About BOTH Corporate Services Limited (BCS)

BCS is a single-source service solutions provider offering Corporate Services, Regulatory Services, Company Incorporation, Management, and Compliance consultancy services. With over a decade of experience, BCS has evolved into a trusted and dedicated service company offering exceptional client experiences.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Neha Chohan at neha.chohan@clara.co