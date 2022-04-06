Muscat: Within 48 hours, more than 17,000 Omani job seekers have registered in the 'Sahem' initiative.

According to the data showed by the Ministry of Labour, the number of applicants for the 'Sahem' initiative within 48 hours since the start of the announcement has reached 17,604 including 3,326 from North Al Batinah Governorate, 2,695 from Muscat Governorate, 1,675 from Dhofar Governorate, and 1,200 from Al Dhahirah Governorate.

According to the Ministry, the number of applicants from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate reached 2,438, 1,999 from South Al Batinah Governorate, 391 from Al Wusta Governorate, 748 from Al Buraimi Governorate, 1,431 from South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, 1,552 from North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and 149 from Musandam Governorate.

The Labour Ministry has launched on Sunday, April 3, 2022, Sahem initiative which is the first of its kind in 2022 to provide 2,216 job vacancies under the temporary contract work system in government agencies in various governorates in Oman.The initiative was launched to encourage job seekers to use their skills, abilities and scientific expertise to develop the governorates, develop the economy and open investment areas.