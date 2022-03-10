President of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi announced the launch of the ‘Dawi’ and ‘Noura’ initiatives for the empowerment of Egyptian girls.

The Dawi initiative presents the experience of three Egyptian girls — Alaa, Sama, and Noura — who braved the odds to reach success and achieve their goals.

The Noura initiative is part of the national project for the development of the Egyptian family. It ensures that girls have a chance to achieve their dreams by completing their education and participating in a 40-week training programme to qualify them for appropriate work and develop their capabilities.

This came during the activities of the ‘Egyptian Women, Iconsof Success’ event that was held on Tuesday — which was alsoInternational Women’s Day — under the patronage and presence of First Lady Intisar Al-Sisi.

Morsi thanked the first lady, expressing her great happiness and pride for the launch of the two initiatives under her auspices.

She stressed that this is a continuation of the efforts of the Egyptian state to support and empower Egyptian women and girls for a better future for them and for Egypt.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a press statement that it would like to thank the first lady of Egypt for sponsoring the Noura initiative, which aims to reach every girl in Egypt to empower her to realise her full potential.

It also said that Intisar Al-Sisi’s patronage is an affirmation of the national commitment to invest in adolescent girls and ultimately achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals by 2030.

The UNFPA concluded that it is proud of the First Lady’sendorsement of Noura, which prioritises building girls’ health and social assets as well as their educational skills and empowers them economically to achieve a better future for themselves and for Egypt.

“On International Women’s Day, I salute all the women of Egypt with pride and appreciation. Throughout history, the Egyptian woman has been an agent of glory for the nation, which derives its greatness from her genius as a loving mother, a faithful wife, a virtuous sister, and a daughter who fills life with joy and happiness,” The first lady said in a post on her official social media pages on Tuesday.

