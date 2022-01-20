ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), a leading petrochemical company providing innovative, value-creating polyolefin solutions, has entered into an agreement with the Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS), to support the UAE’s ambitions of adopting a circular economy.

AGS is led by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and facilitates partnerships between corporate entities, to generate innovative business models which enable environmental sustainability and circularity in all forms.

The agreement deepens collaboration between both parties to combat sustainability challenges and untap the positive potential of polymer products. Under the terms of the agreement, Borouge will leverage the innovation, research, and development expertise of its world-class Borouge Innovation Centre, to promote and explore opportunities for the adoption of a circular economy in the UAE.

The new partnership will also identify opportunities for targeted initiatives and campaigns which enhance community awareness about environmental best practices in waste management and recycling.

In her remarks on the MoU signing, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder and CEO of AGS, said, "Partnerships and collaboration between all stakeholders are crucial in addressing global sustainability challenges. Our work with Borouge has the potential to drive greater energy and water efficiency, as well as targeting carbon emissions and progressing the transition to a circular economy."

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, commented, "It gives us great pleasure to partner with the Alliances for Global Sustainability, to address global issues such as climate change, barriers to the adoption of circular economies, and spur positive behaviours within the community. We share a common goal of actively overcoming challenges facing the UAE, which is home to millions of people from all walks of life." "Our belief is that through the concerted efforts of Borouge, partners, stakeholders and the community, we will secure a brighter future for the UAE and our planet," he added.

The latest partnership will also build on joint resources and untap additional circular economy opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.