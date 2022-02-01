RIYADH: Beez Logistics has partnered with Riyadh-based Naif Alrajhi Investment to add 100 new distribution points and branches to its network and expand its fleet to over 1,000 vehicles.

The move will provide more options to integrate technology and digital innovation with logistic services across Saudi Arabia, Beez said in a statement.

CEO and Chairman of Naif Alrajhi Investment, Naif Saleh, added that the agreement is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 plans to diversify the economy as the demand for digital services increases.

Beez Logistics began operations in 2017, and offers delivery services, warehousing and digital supply chain management. The company works across various sectors including agriculture and health.