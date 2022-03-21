In partnership with Cashee, the MENA region's teen banking and ed-tech platform, Visa has launched a series of educational workshops in schools across the UAE, equipping educators with the curriculum to strengthen students’ financial literacy.

The new workshops will be introduced as part of Visa’s participation in the 10th Edition of Global Money Week (GMW), an annual initiative run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Running from 21st to 27th March, the campaign works with participating companies to raise awareness and enhance financial literacy for young people across the world.

This year’s GMW theme is "Build your future, be smart about money" and Visa has developed a comprehensive curriculum to equip students with forward-thinking skills that will address the rapidly digitalising and increasingly innovative financial landscape.

The programme will be made available for children of all ages and will explore the fundamentals of personal finance including budgeting, saving, responsible spending and the use of credit.

"Visa’s commitment to financial literacy for everyone, everywhere spans more than two decades, and what we have learnt during our pursuit is that addressing the gap in knowledge cannot be the sole responsibility of educators," said Carl Manlan, Visa’s Vice President, Inclusive Impact and Sustainability for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smeetha Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Cashee, said, "We are honoured to participate in the UAE in OECD’s Global Money Week. Our goal for this week is a simple yet ambitious one - we will be visiting schools across the Emirates to speak to as many kids and teens as possible."

The workshops are bolstered by Visa’s existing financial literacy programmes, including the award-winning Practical Money Skills and MyMoneySkills, as well as online games such as Financial Football, and Cash Puzzler.



