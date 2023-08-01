The UAE residents travelling to Europe and other destinations affected by wildfires and extreme temperatures are strongly advised to acquire comprehensive insurance plans. These plans should cover extended stays, trip cancellations, and other unforeseen incidents to ensure their safety and well-being during their travels.

Wildfires have been raging in Greece, the Swiss Alps and many parts of Europe due to sweltering temperatures surpassing 46°C. And summer is the peak season when thousands of UAE residents fly to cooler climes in Europe.

“My advice for UAE residents travelling to European countries is to check the latest travel restrictions and visa requirements, as well as the current situation and safety measures regarding the wildfires and heatwaves. It is strongly advised to consider taking travel insurance that covers the possible risks and losses associated with their trip, including Covid-19 related expenses,” said Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae.

“Travel insurance not only safeguards people from losses occurring through such instances but also provides safety in case of a medical emergency,” he added.

Moin ur Rehman, executive director, Unitrust Insurance Broker, also strongly advised residents travelling to Europe, where wildfires are prevalent, to have a comprehensive travel insurance plan before travel.

“In the context of natural disasters, a comprehensive policy can cover extra travel and accommodation expenses incurred due to events like fires or floods, including the cost of getting to a safe location, emergency accommodation, and replacing essential items,” said Rehman.

How must it costs

Usually, the insurance cost of a single trip to Europe would start at Dh60 per person for 5- 6 days. However, it can vary based on factors such as the destination, duration of the trip, type of coverage, and the individual's age and health, Rehman said.

"The price usually ranges from less than a hundred to a few hundred dirhams if they are for a single trip and a little higher if an annual coverage. These policies are generally economical when considering the potential costs incurred during a trip disruption due to a natural disaster. This small investment can provide significant financial protection," Rehman added.

Neeraj Gupta added that the premium depends on the type of coverage chosen by the traveller, the extent of medical cover, the number of days and the people travelling.

Benefits

Gupta added that in such conditions, travellers should purchase an insurance plan that can provide multiple benefits in case of trip cancellation or interruption for any unforeseen reasons that may prevent the traveller from taking or completing their trip, such as flight delays, border closures, natural disasters or personal emergencies.

He said insurance plans can take care of medical evacuation or repatriation to the UAE or a nearby country in case of a serious medical condition that requires specialised care in case of a natural catastrophe due to climate change.

Another aspect that insurance covers is the baggage loss or damage for any theft during the trip, added Gupta.

What do UAE insurers offer?

Policy Bazaar's chief executive added that all comprehensive travel insurance plans from major providers in the country cover such natural disasters.

These packages can cover trip cancellation or interruption for unforeseen reasons, flight delays, border closures, natural disasters or personal emergencies, medical evacuation or repatriation to the UAE and many more.

He strongly advised that travellers read the terms and conditions as some may limit coverage and exclusions. They should ensure that the policy is purchased before the natural disaster event is known or expected, follow the advice of the local authorities and official bodies regarding the natural disaster situation, minimise their expenses and avoid unnecessary costs or risks.

