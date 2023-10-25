UAE banks' investments surpassed AED 580 billion, hitting a record high in August 2023, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. The investment grew by 19.5 percent year-over-year to reach AED 585.4 billion by the end of August 2023, up AED 95.6 billion from AED 489.8 billion in August 2022.

The CBUAE in its banking indicators report issued today, said that banks' investments increased by 1.02 percent month-over-month to AED 585.4 billion in August 2023, up AED 5.9 billion from AED 579.5 billion in July 2023. Banks investments also increased by AED 58 billion or 11 percent year-to-date compared to AED 527.4 billion at the end of 2022.

Bonds held until maturity accounted for the largest share of bank investments at 47 percent, reaching AED 276 billion at the end of August 2023, up 3.4 percent month-over-month from AED 266.8 billion in July 2023.

Banks' investments in debt bonds accounted for 42.1 percent of total investments, totalling AED 246.5 billion at the end of July 2023, up 0.16 percent from AED 246.1 billion in August 2022.

Banks' investments in shares rose 0.8 percent month-over-month to AED 12.6 billion at the end of August 2023, and 6.8 percent year-to-date compared to AED 11.8 billion in December 2022.

Other banks' investments totalled AED 50.3 billion at the end of August 2023, up 12.5 percent from AED 44.7 billion in August 2022.

Notably, bank investments do not encompass the bank's deposits with the Central Bank, such as certificates of deposit and cash bills.