The Suez Canal Bank is targeting expanding its banking activities by 20% to 30% in 2024, the bank’s Chairman Hussein Refaie told Al Arabiya Business.

The completion of the banks’ digital transformation procedures is a top priority under its expansion strategy for 2024, Refaie noted.

He added that the number of the online banking service users increased by 25% to 14,500 users in 2023 due to enhanced services as compared to 2022.

Moreover, the bank is currently working on launching an innovative e-system to offer digital banking solutions to individuals and institutions, he asserted.

The Suez Canal Bank is also planning to expand its business over the coming years in the fields of investment banking and non-banking financial services, in addition to supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail banking sectors.

