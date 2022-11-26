JEDDAH — Damage to vehicles as a result of rain and floods will be covered by comprehensive insurance, according to insurance company sources.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, Adel Al-Essa, spokesman for Saudi insurance companies, said compensation will be paid for damage caused by natural disasters, including rain. He said the limits of insurance coverage in vehicle insurance policies amount to SR10 million, and in the event of rainfall, the insured vehicles will be covered by comprehensive insurance.



He explained that compensation for vehicles depends on the severity of the damage. If the vehicles are repairable, the coverage will be for the repair work and if the vehicle is irreparably damaged, then compensation will be given in accordance with the market value or insurance value of the vehicle.”



Dr. Adham Jad, an economic advisor for insurance and reinsurance affairs, told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that it is mandatory for insurance companies to give insurance coverage against natural disasters for vehicles that have comprehensive insurance since January 2018 in accordance with the instructions of the Saudi Central Bank.



“The limit of insurance coverage with regard to the damage of an insured vehicle is the limit that was set by the insurer, which is equivalent to the value of the vehicle. As for the coverage of damage resulting from the vehicle to a third party, it has a maximum limit of SR10 million, divided equally between physical injury and property loss,” he pointed out.

