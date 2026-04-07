RIYADH - The total assets of Saudi banking sector had reached SR4.96 trillion by the end of 2025. This underscores the rapid expansion of the Kingdom’s financial landscape, according to a recent report by Al-Rajhi Bank.

Total bank credit in the Kingdom jumped to SR3.30 trillion by year-end. This growth was fueled by strong demand for corporate financing tied to infrastructure and development projects aligned with Vision 2030.

The report indicates that deposit levels and banking liquidity remained within safe thresholds, while capital reserves continued to exceed regulatory requirements by a comfortable margin. Credit growth outpaced deposit growth, with the banking sector playing a central role in financing a wide range of economic activities, including real estate development, trade, manufacturing, and utilities.

It also highlights the continued pivotal role of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in safeguarding financial stability, alongside the Financial Sector Development Program, which has strengthened the competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability of the banking system.

The report also confirmed that the Kingdom’s fintech sector experienced rapid advancement in 2025, marked by deepening collaboration between banks and fintech companies within a supportive regulatory framework. The number of fintech firms surpassed 280 by the end of the year, operating under the guidance and support of the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority.

Banks, in partnership with startups, have successfully developed innovative services across digital payments, integrated finance, buy-now-pay-later solutions, peer-to-peer lending, and API-based platforms—driving innovation that enhances financial inclusion and economic diversification.

The report also noted that collaboration between the Saudi Central Bank’s “Screen Sandbox” and the Capital Market Authority’s “Fintech Lab” led to the issuance of 68 pilot fintech licenses, 36 of which had commenced operations by year-end. Meanwhile, non-cash transaction volumes remained elevated, reflecting the continued shift toward digital payment solutions.

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