RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with BNP Paribas, Citi Group, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered and J.P. Morgan to join primary dealers in government debt instruments.

"The agreement aims at diversifying the investor base and supporting development of the secondary market," a statement from the ministry said. The five international banks will join five other local banks in that role, it added.

