UAE - Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama) and Wellx have partnered to further expand their offerings by introducing wellness-led insurance plans for individuals and corporates in the UAE.

Salama is the UAE’s largest Shari'ah compliant Takaful solutions provider and Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind wellness-centric health insurance platform.

The insurance plans offered by Wellx aim to create happier, healthier and more resilient communities in line with the UAE's National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.

Incentivising people

Wellx is the region’s first and only insurance platform that incentivises people for staying fit and healthy. The partnership with Salama offers a similar proposition, rewarding positive and healthy behaviours of customers throughout the year and when specific goals are met.

Incentives come in many forms, including instant cashback, reduced insurance contribution, shopping vouchers, complimentary dining, and more. Customers can avail rewards from partners who are part of the Wellx ecosystem as they move forward in their wellness journey.

“We are pleased to partner with Wellx, a truly unique digital-first insurance platform, to expand their offerings to include high-quality, wellness-focused insurance plans that reward and encourage consumers' healthy behaviors and achievement of their health and wellness goals. This partnership is significant for us as we are on a mission to fully digitise our offering so our customers can access health insurance policies and a healthy self with just a few clicks," says Fahim Al Shehhi, CEO of Salama.

Maximum ease

Salama X Wellx plans offer consumers maximum ease and accessibility in setting their goals. It can be as simple as taking a short walk each day, exercising, meditating at home or in the office, or simply getting a night of restful sleep to earn two months of cash back on your insurance contribution.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time as we are moving towards creating meaningful partnerships that encourage people to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle, thereby reducing annual insurance contributions. This move will give us access to larger pool of customers who are concerned about their health as well as those who are getting started on their wellbeing journey through Salama’s wide network not just in the country, but also in the region,” added Wellx founders Javed Akberali and Vaibhav Kashyap.

Like-minded platforms

Wellx has associated with other like-minded platforms and individuals that can help analyse one’s sleep patterns, monitor one’s calorie intake, and track one’s physical activities.

Some of its partners include the likes of WHOOP, Steppi, Coach Hamdan, and Countd. All one needs is a smartphone and an internet connection to earn rewards.

Salama customers who purchase one of the Wellx insurance plans also gain direct access to the Wellx ecosystem of physical, mental and financial wellness partners.

