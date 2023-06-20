ABU DHABI - Rabdan Academy has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) to enhance the safety and security system within Abu Dhabi's financial sector, aligning with the comprehensive vision of both entities involved.

The signing ceremony took place during the "Problem Statements & Risk Edition" symposium organised by ADGMA Research Centre. The event was attended by James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, and representatives from both parties.

The cooperation will foster the development of the research, development and innovation system related to safety and security in Abu Dhabi's financial sector. Joint working teams will be established to create and deliver specialised academic and professional programmes focused on combating financial crimes, specifically in money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, cybersecurity and other related fields.

Morse highlighted the importance of this partnership, emphasising that it will enhance the capabilities of organisations and individuals and develop highly qualified professionals capable of combating financial crimes globally.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGMA Board of Directors, reaffirmed the importance of research and innovation as core components of systems that strengthen Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) initiatives. He added that this partnership aims to advance the capacities of organisations and individuals in the UAE and equip professionals with the necessary skills to implement these strategies effectively in real-world scenarios.

Both academies possess specialised research centres and have access to a highly skilled global research workforce. This remarkable partnership will unite research and academic efforts, enabling the development of essential tools and technologies to detect and deter highly intricate financial crimes while adopting international best practices.

In the coming period, the two parties will collaborate on joint programmes, projects, conferences and workshops. They will also provide consultations, case study activities, and the opportunity to discuss business development, technology, and artificial intelligence related to the field.